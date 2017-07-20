Kapil Sharma Sidelined, Sunil Grover To Co-Host An Awards Show With Karan Johar?

Sunil Grover chosen over Kapil Sharma to host awards show along with Karan Johar.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is, of course, the first choice when it comes to hosting awards shows. Karan recently hosted IIFA 2017 in New York and is all set to host another awards event in India. According to reports, Karan Johar will be hosting the Big Zee entertainment awards show. However, what comes as a surprise is the celebrity who will be co-hosting the awards show along with Karan.

Reportedly, Sunil Grover will be co-hosting hosting with Karan Johar. Yes, you read that right! This comes as a surprise because until now Kapil Sharma was the preference when it came to hosting with Karan, In fact, Karan and Kapil have hosted together quite a few awards shows.

Well, it will be interesting to see Sunil Grover hosting the awards show for the first time with Karan Johar. He is undoubtedly incredible with his comic-timing, which is already leaving us excited to watch him doing something new. Also, just like Karan took a dig at Kangana’s nepotism remark during IIFA 2017, it remains to see if Karan takes a dig at Sunil and Kapil’s mid-air fight during the awards event.

Well, ever since Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had an ugly argument, things have changed professionally for both the comedians. While Kapil wants Sunil back on his show, ”The Kapil Sharma Show”. Sunil has made his decision to never look back.

