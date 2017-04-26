Guess Who Shot With Kapil Sharma For A Special Villain Themed Episode For TKSS

Kapil Sharma tries different ways to regain the TRPs of his show.
The comedy king Kapil Sharma has been continuously experimenting with the episodes of his show after his co-stars Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar left the show. The TRPs have fallen badly and this has affected Kapil and his show a lot.
In order to regain the TRPs, the comedian has experimented using a ‘villain’ theme for an upcoming episode. For this purpose, he had specially invited the famous villains of Bollywood films – Prem Chopra, Ranjeet and Raza Murad.
In the pictures we can see the three of them enjoying on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The villain trio is indeed having fun with the team of the show.
The episode was actually to be shot with Bollywood singer, Sunidhi Chauhan. But due to some timing issues the plan had to be given up. But the episode had to be shot. So, it was this villain trio who was called upon in the hour of need.
There have been reports swimming in about the Sony TV not keen on renewing the contract with Kapil Sharma because of the fallen TRPs. There were also reports that Sony TV is sacking the show and instead plans to air a new season of Dus Ka Dum with Salman Khan as the host.
Well, it will be interesting to see if this special episode is of any help in bringing back the charm of the show!