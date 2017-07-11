Did Kapil Sharma Stall Shah Rukh Khan’s Shoot For His Film Firangi? Here’s The Truth!

Reports were doing rounds that Kapil Sharma ditched Shah Rukh Khan for his next production film, Firangi. The comedian star opens up about the speculated reports during the LIVE Facebook chat session.

After mid-air scuffle with co-actor Sunil Grover, a lot of things have changed in Kapil Sharma’s life, personally as well as professionally. His fight with Sunil affected show’s TRP. This has left Kapil quite stressed already. The comedian star was recently admitted to the hospital for the second time after he complained of uneasiness. He fell sick on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

This happened on the day when Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were supposed to shoot for ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ promotions. The cast of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ had to return from the sets without shooting as Kapil fainted.

Well, there were also reports about Kapil stalled SRK and Anushka’s shoot only to continue shooting for his next film, ‘Firangi’. However, Kapil has rubbished the reports, calling it made-up.

During a LIVE Facebook chat, Kapil was surprised with the question about him ditching Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for his next film, Firangi. He laughed and reacted saying,“accha yeh bhi aaha raha hai news mein?”

Further adding, “dono bhi mere hai…woh show bhi mera hai aur film bhi meri apni hai. So agar mein koi bhi shoot miss karta hu toh mera hi nuksaan hai and specially agar mein Shah Rukh hai ka shoot miss karta hut oh mera zyada nuksaan hai. Show se muje paise milte hai aur yaha (Film) maine paise lagaye hai. So jaha se mujhe milte hai (money) who zyada important hai.’ The comedian star further reacted saying that he doesn’t bother about such reports and chooses to ignore it. Watch video below.

Kapil took the question in a calm way possible adding that news reports come and go and that some websites fabricate news for few likes. Giving the example of his own controversy with Sunil Grover, he said that media wrote wrong about how he ate the food prior than others in the flight, which led to a fight between him and Sunil Grover.

Now we are eagerly waiting to know when Shah Rukh Khan and Kapil would be shooting together again. What do you think?

Meanwhile, Kapil’s ex-colleagues Ali Asgar and Preeti Simoes have joined Krushna Abhishek’s ‘The Drama Company’. On the other hand, childhood friend Chandan Prabhakar reunited with Kapil during the last episode itself.

