After Kapil Sharma Takes A Dig At Sunil Grover, Sunil’s REACTION Is UNEXPECTED!

Sunil Grover had an unexpected reaction when asked about his friend turned foe Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma’s feud with Sunil Grover doesn’t seem to have an end any soon. The two are seen hitting out at each other indirectly by sending cryptic messages on social media. However, Kapil is trying his best to bring Sunil and other teammates back to the show, but looks like his every attempt is failing.

In fact, the promo for the next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which will go on air this weekend, shows Kapil Sharma taking a jibe at Sunil Grover. He is seen telling Sumona Chakraborty that her dad (aka Mashur Gulati referring to Grover) is upset and not coming for the shoot.

Well, a lot has been written and said about the two comedians and their much public fight. Fans are eagerly waiting to see them together once again but we wonder if that is possible.

Meanwhile, Sunil is currently in Dubai for his show Dr. Mashoor Gulati’s Clinic which is to be held in Shaikh Rashid Auditorium.

If reports are anything to go by, Sunil Grover recently interacted with the media in Dubai and made sure that he is not answering any questions on his fight with Kapil Sharma. But the actor could not stop himself from speaking his heart out. To everyone’s surprise, Sunil was all praises for Kapil.

As per a report on Gulfnews.com Sunil did speak about Kapil, calling him “A great comedian who makes the whole nation (India) laugh.” When he was further asked to rate himself as a comedian, he humbly replied saying, “I would give myself 10. But I would not like to rate myself as I don’t know if I have mastered the skills required as a comedian. I am learning with time.”

With this, should we assume Sunil Grover has forgiven Kapil Sharma and the two might patch up? Share your views in the comments section below.

