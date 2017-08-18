Karan Johar Has The Most Adorable Message For Shah Rukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan After Visiting Her Store

Bollywood producer Karan Johar praises close friend Gauri Khan in this sweet photo

Producer Karan Johar has a variety of friends from the industry but few are the lucky ones. He recently mended his friendship with actress Kajol Devgn and everyone was happy about it.

His close friend Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan is one of them.

Gauri Khan is making news with her interior decorator projects and even opened up a store in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana had made a stunning appearance at the opening party.

Gauri Khan’s work is very well known in the industry. Karan Johar is so impressed with her work that she has even decorated his kids Yash and Roohi’s rooms.

Karan recently visited her store and shared a picture of the two in a cute snap on his Instagram. Karan Johar captioned saying, “So proud of @gaurikhan what a fantastic new space she has created! Genius aesthetic and sheer beauty! #gaurikhandesigns”

So proud of @gaurikhan what a fantastic new space she has created! Genius aesthetic and sheer beauty! #gaurikhandesigns A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

Gauri Khan shared another picture of the Karan Johar leaving her store and captioned it “Kjo … spotted looking fit ,Outside my studio #gaurikhandesigns @karanjohar



Even actress Rani Mukherjee showed to Gauri Khan’s store and shared a selfie with her. We hope to see more adorable BFF snaps from Karan Johar and Gauri Khan in the future.

Welcome Rani … no hair , no make up ,no filters .. …. coffee with Rani #gaurikhandesigns A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

The outdoor urns will look amazing on your terrace ….great selection 👍🏼. @suzkr #gaurikhandesigns A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Aug 14, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

Farah !!!!!! We are officially open you better purchase the TOWELS you promised. 😄@farahkhankunder A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:51pm PDT

Delighted to welcome our first client at our flagship #GKD store in Juhu, Mumbai, as she puts together a great selection for Varun's new pad. Love your choice Lally! @lally_dhawan #gaurikhandesigns A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 11, 2017 at 9:13am PDT

