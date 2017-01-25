Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra And Others At Karan Johar’s Bash!

Bollywood celebrities Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora Khan and others were clicked attending Karan Johar’s party in Mumbai on January 24, 2017.

Karan Johar‘s Student of the Year actress Alia Bhatt clicked arrived at Karan Johar’s terrace party in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently gave birth to her little one, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, clicked arriving at the party with her hubby Saif.

Sidharth Malhotra was also clicked arriving at the party, which was hosted by Karan Johar to celebrate the launch of his biography, An Unsuitable Boy.

Actress Amrita Arora was also clicked arriving at the bash along with other B-town stars.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor clicked arriving at the party with his lovely party Maheep.

Malaika Arora Khan looked stunning in stripes jumpsuit and was all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Karan Johar’s close friend and director Ayan Mukherji was also clicked arriving in his car along with Alia Bhatt.