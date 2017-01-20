Karan Johar Confesses Giving Koffee With Karan Rapid Fire Questions To This Actor!

Bollywood’s most interesting personality , Karan Johar is too witty to handle . Recently , he launched his book ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ with the one and only SRK . The book is in the Limelight since Karan Johar has made all the secret confessions of his life. He has talked about almost everything from his sexuality to his fallout with Kajol . He has just put his heart and soul out in the book. Recently he came up with one more witty confession about his Popular Koffee with Karan show.

This confession is about Koffee With Karan Season 1 when he accepts that he had leaked the Rapid Fire questions to an actor. He says, “In my entire Koffee With Karan history, there’s only one person I ever gave the Rapid Fire questions to, and that was Sanjay Dutt. He was going to come with Sushmita Sen, and I knew she would really bite his head off with her answers and he would just come across looking blank because he was really nervous, and it was the very first season. I gave him the questions in advance and he won the hamper.”

Well , it’s not a lie if its said to make someone happy and it’s too sweet of him to confess this . That is why we love you Karannn!!!!