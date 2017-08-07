Karan Johar Finally Shares The First Adorable Picture Of His Twins Yash And Roohi!

Karan Johar, who became a father to twins Roohi and Yash in February, finally shares the first picture of his kids on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Karan Johar is a single proud father to twins, Yash and Roohi, who were born through surrogacy. Daddy Cool, Karan Johar has been sharing some interesting insights on parenthood ever since he has become a father to twins. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director is head over heels in love with his twins (a boy and a girl). Its been almost six months that Karan did not share a full picture of his twins.

Finally, here comes the one and we can’t move our eyes from the picture that sees Karan Johar’s mother holding the two bundle of joy. Karan took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of his twins, Roohi and Yash with a caption, “6 months old today….#roohiandyash# happyrakshabandhan # lovesofmylife”

6 months old today….#roohiandyash #happyrakshabandhan #lovesofmylife❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Aug 7, 2017 at 2:56am PDT

Like many other Bollywood kids, this picture of Roohi and Yash is sure to go viral on social media. Don’t they look adorable?

During celebrity nutritionist, Pooja Makhija’s ‘Eat. Delete. Junior’ book launch event, Karan Johar said that Bollywood actresses are paranoid as parents and that he doesn’t want to be like them. I am playing (the role of) mother and father, I have to the play double role, so it’s even more daunting for me,” Karan told reporters at the book launch event.

During the same event, talking about being around Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, who is the young mom in the industry, Karan had said, “I have a 23-year-old to call for parental advice and I feel amazing. Mira and I have chatted a lot. I have told her we have planned the best friendship of our children. Like my daughter and her daughter are going to be best friends and we are going to keep the option open with the son.”