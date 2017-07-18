Karan Johar Is Missing His Babies Yash And Roohi, Finally Shares First Pic!

Karan Johar, who became a father to twins Roohi and Yash in February, finally shares the first glimpse of them.

Karan Johar is a single proud father to twins, Yash and Roohi, who were born through surrogacy. Daddy Cool, Karan Johar has been sharing some interesting insights on parenthood ever since he has become a father to twins. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director is head over heels in love with his twins (a boy and a girl) that he can’t stay away from them for long.

Karan Johar is currently in New York for the recently held IIFA 2017. Though the filmmaker is in NYC, his soul is in India where his twins are. Karan Johar recently took to Instagram to confess how much he is missing his kids. Well, Karan has shared only a glimpse of his kids and we are eagerly waiting for him to share their full picture soon.

Karan Johar shared the picture with a caption that read: I miss my babies!!!!#roohiandyash

During celebrity nutritionist, Pooja Makhija’s ‘Eat. Delete. Junior’ book launch event, Karan Johar said that Bollywood actresses are paranoid as parents and that he doesn’t want to be like them. I am playing (the role of) mother and father, I have to the play double role, so it’s even more daunting for me,” Karan told reporters at the book launch event.

During the same event, talking about being around Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, who is the young mom in the industry, Karan had said, ”I have a 23-year-old to call for parental advice and I feel amazing. Mira and I have chatted a lot. I have told her we have planned the best friendship of our children. Like my daughter and her daughter are going to be best friends and we are going to keep the option open with the son.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently in New York is enjoying to the fullest with his friend’s post-IIFA 2017 awards. The filmmaker is partying there with Sonali Bendre, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Gauri Khan and others.

