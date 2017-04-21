Karan Johar On Nepotism Again: She Had Clearly Learned Those 12 Lines

98 SHARES Share Tweet

Karan Johar and Kangana were fighting like cats over this topic on Nepotism and rumors said she has decided to leave the industry or so? Umm, maybe that’s all folks!

In an interview with Barkha Dutt, Karan Johar revealed his state of mind over the topic when they met in the Town Hall. He spoke a lot on it and it looks like he was saddened over the topic or just wanted to vomit it out. So, Barkha was the person!

He was first asked about being a nepotist or a sexist at his own show, ‘I was not at all. I felt like I was attacked, she was the missile and I was the target. I was not being nepotistic or sexist, I was just like she has her opinion and she is giving her thoughts. She clearly learned those 12 lines and came and they were wonderful. Even I learn my lines for any interview, these are not criticism.’ Well said Karan.

He adds further and says, ‘She had an opinion, she is an exceptional talent and I have always said that. She has her opinion and she said it. Two weeks later I was given a platform and I said what I had to. I don’t know what to say, what she meant, whereas I have never crossed paths with her beyond here and there. She decided to choose me, to make her point which is fine.’

Barkha questioned him about the statement he gave of Kangana leaving the industry. Speaking of it, Karan said, ‘I meant that if you have so many issues and you are still going on with other beats of life, I gave her an option like she gave me one. I have no regrets of being insensitive. I firmly believe she is an exceptional talent.”

He couldn’t stop, the filmmaker had more in his bag, he said, ‘I don’t hate Kangana and she doesn’t hate me. And I don’t regret my words. We are adults and I will probably call her for my next party and I forgot to call for the last one. I would love to call her because I have a great amount of regard for her. She wasn’t attacking me, she was blaming me for something and I was defending for the same.’

Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut are having a war of words since the time she made an appearance on his show Koffee With Karan 5. The whole controversy of nepotism took place and since many Bollywood celebrities were asked about their views about it. Out of which we have revealed what Sushant Singh Rajput said the other day on his trailer launch for Raabta.