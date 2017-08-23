Karan Johar Scared To Invest A Huge Amount In Ranbir Kapoor’s Dragon?

Reportedly, Karan Johar has reduced the budget of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s next film Dragon.

The Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to pair up on-screen for the first time. They will be seen coming together for Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon. And the filmmaker Karan Johar’s production house Dharma Productions is the one producing it.

Earlier, the film was supposed to be made on a huge budget of Rs 120 crores. But now there are reports that KJo has reduced the budget of the film. He has cut short it to as much as a half of the previous budget.

This can be understood from the fact that apart from Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, no other film has been able to perform well at the box-office this year. Also, the lead actor Ranbir Kapoor is not in a very good phase of his career. With flops like Bombay Velvet, Roy and the latest Jagga Jasoos, the Barfi actor is in a real need of a hit.

A source has been quoted by Bollywood Hungama saying, “Karan gave Ayan Mukerji a choice. Either take a budgetary cut or shut down the film. It hasn’t been a good phase for Ranbir Kapoor. And the last thing that Karan Johar wants on his hands is another Jagga Jasoos.”

So is it because of Jagga Jasoos’ failure that KJo is scared to invest a huge amount in a Ranbir Kapoor film? Well, he is the best person to answer the question.

Dragon is going to be directed by Ayan Mukherji. It will be the third time after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, that Ayan and Ranbir will be collaborating for a project.

Talking about the leading lady of the film, Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for the film Raazi.

