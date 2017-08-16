Karan Johar Speaks Up On The Reason Of Not Working With Aamir Khan

Karan Johar believes that he has not yet contributed to the brilliance of cinema!

The Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar was at the Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne (IIFM) 2017. It was there that the producer-director talked about many things including his own films and plans of working with Aamir Khan.

He said, “I may have contributed to the pop culture, but I don’t think I have contributed to the brilliance of cinema as yet. I’m yet to make my ‘Lagaan’ or a ‘Rang De Basanti’ or a ‘Lage Raho…’ which I believe are defining iconic films.”

Talking about his small screen appearances, he said, “I’m a talk show host and then I’m dancing on reality shows which is embarrassing for my family too… So, Raju Hirani, Imtiaz Ali, Zoya Akhtar or Anurag Kashyap will be taken more seriously because they are serious filmmakers whereas I’m dancing on ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’.”

But at the same time, he said, “But I’m okay with that as long as I make that one feature film that I believe I have yet to make, which will supersede any perception or any observation on me and what I represent.”

While calling Aamir Khan as “the most intelligent cinematic mind” of the industry, he talked about working with him. He said, “I don’t want to be the one who gave him the bad film… I’m over-nervous.”

KJo also revealed that his next film will be dedicated to his small toddlers Yash and Roohi. He said, “My cinema has always been an extension of my state of mind… Whether it was ‘My Name Is Khan’ or ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, it has always been resonant with my state of mind. It’s not that I will make a parental film, but there would be layers in my next film that would actually explicitly portray my humongous level of excitement for having Yash and Roohi.”

