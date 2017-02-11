Did You Know? Karan Johar Suggested The Title For The Ghazi Attack

‘The Ghazi Attack‘ trailer is creating quite a stir and is receiving positive reviews for its power-packed content.

The movie gives us an in-depth knowledge about a war we did not know about between India and Pakistan, and it is an important event in Indian history.

The film was initially titled ‘Ghazi’ but co-producer Karan Johar made a huge contribution in suggesting the new title ‘The Ghazi Attack.’ He felt it would give a more Indian perspective to the narrative, depicting how PNS Ghazi, a Pakistani submarine was on a mission to destroy the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, by entering Indian waters.

And how the Indian navy had a destroyer INS Rajput which managed to send out two death charges, sinking Ghazi. However, the Telugu version of the film retains the original title, ‘Ghazi.’

Karan Johar, the creative producer, has been supporting good content and has recently produced films like ‘Dear Zindagi,’ ‘Baahubali: The Beginning‘ and ‘Kapoor & Sons,’ which have been loved by the audience and were critically acclaimed too. He understands the cine-goers’ sensibilities really well, which made the makers incorporate his suggestion for ‘The Ghazi Attack’ title.

‘The Ghazi Attack‘ portrays a heroic tale of courage and patriotism by the Indian navy, promising stellar performances by Rana Daggubati, Atul Kulkarni, Kay Kay Menon, Taapsee Pannu among others, and the audience also gets a last chance to watch the late veteran actor Om Puri.

Karan Johar & AA Films Present, India’s first War-At-Sea film, THE GHAZI ATTACK, slated to release on 17th February 2017.

