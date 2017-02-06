Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Back! She Slays It On The Ramp

Kareena Kapoor Khan took pregnancy on a different level. She set higher goals for pregnant women to come out openly and flaunt their baby bumps. From receiving style icon award to walking the red carpet, getting a photo shoot to being active everywhere, Kareena Kapoor left no room to show her pride being a mother.

After 45 days of Taimur’s birth, Kareena did something that will make you flabbergasted. Well! Here’s what happened.

The sizzling lady walked the ramp and was the showstopper indeed at the grand finale of Lakme fashion week by Anita Dongre. When Kareena Kapoor was asked about being this confident, she said that it was no big deal for her to return to the ramp and was in fact happy that she was approached by the organizers for the show.

Kareena also said that, “I am walking the ramp just 45 days after giving birth to my son. I don’t think that it was a big deal to do. I was happy when I was approached with the idea”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan married actor Saif Ali Khan and Taimur is their first child together. When she was asked about Saif and why didn’t he join the show, she said, “I am lucky that I have such an amazing husband. He is very supportive. So whenever I am out working, he takes care of our baby.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to start filming Veere Di Wedding which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar. When asked about the film, Kareena said, “We will start the film in April and the shoot will be between Bangkok and Mumbai. The first time a film is being made where there’s no hero to carry the film. It’s going to be about all women. I think that’s a perfect film for me right now.“