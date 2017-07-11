Fitness Freak Mom, Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Outside The Gym

Kareena Kapoor Khan looking hot in black, seen all set to hit the gym.

Bollywood’s favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan,once known for her zero figure is all set to shed off that post pregnancy weight. Hot mom of cute little Taimur , is back giving us major fitness goals all over again. She has lost 12kgs already through her hard work out and strict diet!

She was spotted wearing black gym wear with pink shoes. With those shades to beat the heat and her hair left open, she looked charming and fresh as ever.

The actress had recently visited Malaysia to add her glamour and charm to the grand opening of Juiceco. Juiceco is primed to be the largest juice store in Malaysia, offering fresh fruit juice, smoothies and fruit-based snacks

She is seen flaunting her amazing figure in a gold and black attire. She was greeted by thousands of her fans.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Overwhelmed with the love, she was quoted saying , ”I love you, Malaysia. Everytime I come here, it’s hard to leave, there is so much love. I feel at home here.“I want to thank Juiceco for bringing me to my fans …. Keep calling me back to Malaysia.”

Audience’s beloved Bebo was last seen in Udta Punjab which released on June 4,2016. Married to the actor Saif Ali Khan, she delivered a baby boy ,Taimur last year. She has been on a maternity break ever since her delivery.

Workaholic that she is, getting fitter by the day, she is all set to be back with the film, Veere di Wedding. The film also stars Swara Bhaskar and Sonam Kapoor. It is going to be directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Khoobsurat fame. The movie is all set to go on the floors in August, this year.

Watch Video : Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Hot Body Post Workout!