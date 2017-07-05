Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karan Johar Have The GUTS To Be In This Whatsapp Group!

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar are the ones who know about everything happening in the B-town!

The Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has already said this on his talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’ that Kareena Kapoor Khan is someone who knows about everything happening in the B-town. When the actress was there on the show with her actor-cousin Ranbir Kapoor, it was Karan who talked about how the actress is like a gossip queen of the tinsel town.

And now if the reports are to be believed, then Karan and Kareena even have a Whatsapp group where they discuss all the gossips. According to a report in DNA, the group has been named ‘Guts’ and it has got all the spicy stories of the B-town.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

In fact, Kareena’s best buddies Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak are also a part of that group.

But what do they talk about in the group? Well, they talk about all sort of things like – “X had the guts to do this, “Y had the guts to wear that,” and “Z had the guts to say that.”

We wonder who the X, Y and Z usually are!

Meanwhile, Karan and Kareena both are parents now. The actress, who is now a mommy of a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan, is nowadays on a fitness spree to regain her flawless figure. On the other hand, Karan has become a father of twins- Yash and Roohi through the process of surrogacy.

Expressing his desire to travel with Kareena and her son Taimur, Karan had earlier told a daily, “I’m also looking forward to them travelling with me when I go outstation on shoots. Bebo’s son Taimur is a few months older than Roohi and Yash, and she and I have already started making plans for holidays together!”

Watch Video : Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Hot Body Post Workout!