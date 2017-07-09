Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Drop Dead GORGEOUS As She Dazzles In This Golden-Black Outfit

Kareena Kapoor Khan adorns a beautiful golden-black gown for an event in Malaysia.

The Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the hottest mommies of B-town. The actress was known for her ‘size-zero’ figure, which she lost after her pregnancy. But she has been hitting the gym hard and as a result, she has regained her perfect figure.

It was being reported that the ‘Ki & Ka’ actress has lost almost 12 kgs post her pregnancy – all credit goes to the continuous gym and yoga sessions that she has been doing. The actress is currently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for an endorsement event.

The actress made everyone’s jaw drop with her stunning appearance that she made at the event last night in Malaysia. She had adorned a beautiful golden-black off-shoulder gown and was looking absolutely ravishing. Her look can easily give complex to all the moms out there!

Kareena was styled by the celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and everyone has been praising her looks. We must say that it is commendable how Kareena is balancing her professional as well as personal life. On one side she is bringing up her adorable little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. And on the other side, she is taking care of herself and her career!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make a comeback with Rhea Kapoor’s ‘Veerey Di Wedding’ that also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in pivotal roles. Maybe this is the reason why she has been trying to get back into the shape, in order to start shooting for the film. And her efforts have given her good results.