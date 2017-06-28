Kareena Kapoor Khan Said No To Shah Rukh Khan’s Next For This Reason?

Kareena Kapoor Khan had said a ‘no’ to Anand L Rai’s next film!

The Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has been hitting the gym hard post her pregnancy. And as everyone says hard work pays off, the actress has regained her flawless figure. And she is all set for her Bollywood comeback.

But do you all know that her comeback could have been with Shah Rukh Khan in Anand L Rai’s next? Yes, you read that right. Kareena was offered the role opposite SRK in the film, which due to some reasons the actress had to turn down.

The film had been in news due to many reasons including SRK getting on-board for the film. Then, Deepika Padukone approached for the female lead but couldn’t nod yes as she is working on ‘Padmavati’. And then finally Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif signed for the film.

A source has been quoted by DNA saying, ”The filmmaker offered the role to Kareena, but her dates were clashing with Veere Di Wedding. Also, she did not want to start shooting immediately post motherhood as she wanted to lose all the weight that she had gained. That’s how Rai approached Anushka for the role and she was on board.”

Meanwhile, in a press conference on Eid, SRK was asked about Rai’s film, on which he said, ”I can’t talk about the film. The film is about vertically challenged person. I had a lot of fun. Technologically to make this film in India is quite awesome and I am so proud my team is working on it. We have met lots of people.”

He added on saying, ”What we are doing and in the time that we are doing it, lots of people are saying it’s not possible and that it’s challenging. We have completed 10-15 days of shoot and Aanand has told me he will edit it and show it to me. But it takes lots of time. For example, for 30 seconds (of edit) it takes two months. So we are trying to finish the film in December. It will take 15-16 months to finish the film. We have opened a new office in Goregaon specifically for the film. It’s exciting and I am dying to see it.”

