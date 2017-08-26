Kareena Kapoor Khan Skips Gauri Khan’s Store Launch! Is Shah Rukh Khan The Reason?

While her besties visited Gauri Khan’s store, Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to skip it and it might be because of Shah Rukh Khan!

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan recently launched her new store. And people from the fraternity decided to pay the store a visit. While many of the B-town celebs were seen meeting Gauri Khan at her store, there was one actress who was missing. And it was Kareena Kapoor Khan.

While her sister Karisma Kapoor and besties Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora Ladak did visit the store, it was very shocking that Kareena did not accompany them. Gauri herself had shared the clicks with all these actresses on Instagram. The Jab We Met actress was also expected to come along with the girl gang. But she decided to skip the store launch.

And now according to some reports, it is due to her tiff with Shah Rukh Khan. If the reports are to be believed, then at the time of the shoot of Ra.One SRK had been miffed with Kareena. It was because the actress was simultaneously shooting for Agent Vinod. And allegedly, she was giving more importance to Saif Ali Khan’s film. It was said that SRK had said that he will never again work with the actress.

So it might be due to that tiff that the actress decided to skip Gauri’s store launch. Or there are also possibilities that she had some prior work commitment. The confusion can be cleared by the actress herself!

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, they have worked in several movies together. Their pair has been seen in movies like Asoka, Ra.One and Don.

Shah Rukh is currently shooting for Anand L Rai’s next. And Kareena is prepping up for the film Veere Di Wedding.

Watch Video : Photos Inside Gauri Khan’s New Store With Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Others