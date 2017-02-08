Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Television Debut

Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely the trend maker of Bollywood. While the the other actresses stayed home hiding their tummies, Kareena left no opportunity to flaunt her baby bump. After pregnancy when other contemporaries prefer taking rest and looking after the baby, she walked the ramp just post 45 days.

The buzz is that Kareena Kapoor is going to make her television debut after so many years. It is known that Kareena is all set to be the ambassador of a global infotainment channel, that is gearing up to make its foray in India.

One of the sources revealed, “It’s a well-known global factual entertainment channel and they had approached Kareena during her pregnancy. One of the main reasons is her connect with the global audiences. She is quite popular in UK which she visits often with her hubby Saif Ali Khan. When Kareena was approached for it, she also felt it was a perfect fit for her. She has seen her buddies Salman Khan and Karan Johar connecting with the audiences on TV and felt this was the right time for her to be seen on the small-screen.”

The shooting shall take off in a couple of days and the channel will be launched in a couple of months. When the new mother was asked about how life has changed after Taimur came to the world, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “Motherhood is going to be the best phase of my life. I am super excited. It has just been 46 days so, I don’t know about the change but yeah now your heart doesn’t beat inside you, it is outside in someone else’s body. When you look at your baby, you realise that. Seeing your baby and holding it in your arms is the best feeling in the world. Everything in life revolves around him.”

