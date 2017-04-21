Karisma Kapoor In A Soup? Beau Sandeep Toshniwal’s Divorce In A Mess Again!

183 SHARES Share Tweet

Marriage Is After All Not On Cards Anytime Soon For Karisma Kapoor!

Karisma’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur recently tied the knot to woman of his dreams, Priya Sachdev, last week, on April 13. We would think Karisma Kapoor too will soon tie the knot with her beau, businessman Sandeep Toshniwal.

In fact, the grapevine was buzzing that these two lovebirds are planning to tie the knot soon. As Sandeep’s wife Dr. Ashrita had initiated the preliminary proceedings of divorce, after years of constantly refusing to end the marriage in court.

But, it was too soon to do a happy dance as it turns out that the troubles have just begun. It was reported that Sandeep and Ashrita had mutually decided on an alimony payment which will include Rs 2 Crore for Ashrita and Rs 3 Crore each for both the daughters (11 yrs and 6 yrs each) in lump sum. Thus filing for divorce under mutual consent. But now seems like that option is hitting a rough patch.

It was reported that on Tuesday, Ashrita appeared in court and made it clear that though she is fine with the amount of alimony, she will not comply with the demand to declare the investments she makes with the amount.

This does not comply with the protocol of court when the settlements are made as it is to be ensured that the right person gets his/her money.

This led to the obvious havoc in the court and ended in mudslinging. Soon Ashrita will be cross-examined in the court.

With this, the divorce proceedings have to begin from scratch.

