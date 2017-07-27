Kartik Aryan Sponsors A Football Centre In His Hometown

Kartik Aaryan hails from the charming small town of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh and despite his modest beginnings, the actor’s fame and popularity came early in his career. Being a complete stranger to the movie industry, his journey into films was certainly not an easy one. Hailing from a small town, Kartik is aware of the lack of opportunities many may have especially in fields of acting and sports. Apart from being an actor, Kartik is also an avid football lover who plays the sport well for leisure. He is also a part of the Bollywood All Stars team with the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Kartik’s biggest inspiration on the field is none other than one of the world’s greatest footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo. And walking on the same path as Ronaldo, the actor wants to make the sport available to the needy and contribute to the larger cause of sportsmanship. He wants to take his love of football back to his hometown, where he is all set to setup a football center. This center is being opened for those who are skilled but may not have access or appropriate training for the sport. The center will give young kids from across, a center to learn more about the sport receive formal training and even help them to shape a career as a sportsperson. It’s wonderful to see Kartik, for coming forward with such a noble cause!