Katrina Kaif Begs To Star In Game Of Thrones, Posts This Pic To Attract Makers?

Katrina Kaif has just joined social media and is already looking out for a Hollywood debut

Katrina Kaif has recently joined the social media game and is already killing it. She has been posting pictures of herself and from her photo shoots, brand endorsements and just casual snaps of memes and relatable videos all over her social media accounts. Katrina also joined Facebook and is working hard to be the next social media star.

Now we all know which show is the most talk about around the world. Yes, we are talking about ‘Game of Thrones’! The show has been doing rounds for its controversies and crazy season 7 episodes. Our very own Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has asked for something completely surprising via her Instagram account.

Katrina Kaif shared a picture from her photo shoot for Vogue India but with a surprising caption, ”Can I be in #gameofthrones pleeeeeasseee… #ilovejonsnow #pleasetakemeintheshow #moodyandbroodingismything @luismonteirophotography @anaitashroffadajania @vogueindia

Can I be in #gameofthrones pleeeeeasseee… #ilovejonsnow #pleasetakemeintheshow #moodyandbroodingismything @luismonteirophotography @anaitashroffadajania @vogueindia A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

The actress is seen in a racy black bikini outfit as she poses next to a beach house structure looking all kinds of brooding.

The ‘Bang Bang’ actress begged in her own way to join the popular TV show ‘Game Of Thrones’. It seems the actress is also a huge fan of the show. And like all other fans love one of the main characters Jon Snow on the show.

She says ‘please take me in the show because moody and brooding in her thing’. After the sultry look and pose in the picture she shared, we must admit Katrina Kaif might just pull off the brooding look. Can you imagine the actress as part of the show? We bet all her fans will start watching ‘Game Of Thrones’!

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen next in the Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. It is a sequel to the first movie released in 2012. She will also be working again with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is set for 22nd December release this year.

Training pilates with master trainer @yasminkarachiwala and master trainer’s trainer @annktoran 🌟🌞and meeeeee A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 15, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

That feeling when you don’t know what you’re feeling anymore 😂🤔🙄😩🦄🌺🐟 ( don’t ask about the random symbols …. it’s how I express myself ) A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Warming up on set . @rezaparkview A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:58am PDT