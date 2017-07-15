Katrina Kaif Compares Salman Khan With PM Narendra Modi And Barack Obama!

Katrina Kaif things Salman Khan is not far behind in popular list as PM Narendra Modi and Barack Obama.

Former couple Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have always expressed their friendship and fondness for each other publicly. Well, Katrina recently did the same at Jagga Jasoos promotions. Recently, during one of the promotional interviews for Jagga Jasoos, Ranbir and Katrina Kaif were asked to play a fun game. The two were asked to name the most popular person in their contact list.

Ranbir immediately said, “Katrina Kaif or Amitabh Bachchan’ it’s a toss.” It was Kat’s turn next during which Ranbir threw a few names like Amitabh Bachchan, PM Narendra Modi, former POTUS Barack Obama and even legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. However, Katrina quipped saying, “I guess Salman Khan is not far behind.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

This was something unexpected coming from Katrina Kaif that too, with Ranbir Kapoor standing right in front of her. We wonder how Salman Khan would react to this!

Meanwhile, at IIFA 2017 press meet that took place in New York, Salman Khan left Katrina Kaif surprised by giving a kiss on her cheeks. The Sultan actor got everyone to sing a birthday song for Katrina Kaif and then went ahead to hug and peck a kiss on her cheek. That was one of the most adorable moments of the night.

On the professional front, Salman and Katrina are coming together after almost 4 years with Ek Tha Tiger sequel titled as “Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is all set to release this year in December.

Also Watch: Ranbir Kapoor’s Reaction On Salman Khan’s Tubelight Being Super Flop And 50 Crore Loss!