OMG! Katrina Kaif Asks Her Fans If They Will Visit Her New Place

The Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif asks her fans to visit her place as she gets a new residence.

The Bollywood actress, Katrina Kaif has stayed away from the social media for quite a long time. But the actress recently decided to join the social media platform, Facebook. And now it seems that she is in love with it. She keeps updating her fans about her work front as well as things apart from her films via her Facebook handle.

Very recently, she shared a cute picture of her own inviting the fans to her new residence. She posted, “Getting myself a new place soon… will you come visit me if I share the address with you ..?”

We had earlier reported how the actress was looking for a new apartment. This was when she broke up with the Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor with whom she was in a live-in relationship. Since then she wanted to shift in a new house. There were several speculations about the apartments that the actress had liked but the search has probably ended now. With this post of Katrina’s, we believe that her search has ended!

Katrina Kaif who was last seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Baar Baar Dekho, will be next seen paired up with her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. She is going to appear in the much delayed film, Jagga Jasoos which will be finally releasing on July 14, this year. She is also going to be seen performing action sequences with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai.