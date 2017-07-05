Katrina Kaif Is Growing Her Own Organic Carrots! View Pic

Katrina Kaif who just recently joined Instagram makes sure to keep her fans updated about her life.

Katrina Kaif has been in the news lately as she is busy promoting her upcoming film Jagga Jasoos with Ranbir Kapoor. Katrina has been posting pictures of her promotional activities on Instagram.

In a recent post, the actress posted a picture of herself holding carrots in her hand. Though her face is not visible, she captioned the picture saying, “You can grow your own carrots.” Who ever thought that Katrina would really have the time to grow her own organic vegetables in her house.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen with her ex flame Ranbir Kapoor in Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos. The film portrays the adventures of Jagga aka Ranbir Kapoor who is on the hunt for his father, accompanied by Shruti played by Katrina. The film is to release on July 14, 2017.

Post that Katrina will be also seen with Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai and in Karan Johar’s Raat Baaki. It’s been reported that Salman Khan has replaced Fawad Khan and will romance Katrina Kaif in the film.

