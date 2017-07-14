Katrina Kaif Reveals Her Most Memorable Moment When She First Met Salman Khan!

Katrina Kaif is going to perform with Salman Khan at IIFA this year.

After the National Awards, it is the International Indian Film Academy Awards, which is considered to be the most prestigious award. It is popularly known as IIFA Awards. Every year the members of the Indian film industry grace the event. And we witness the appreciation of talents of the industry.

This year also most of the celebs have flown to NYC to attend the famous the award show. Yesterday was the press conference of IIFA 2017.

At the event, Katrina Kaif was asked about the most naughty or memorable thing that she had done at the age of 18. To this, she replied by saying, “I was 18 when I met Salman [Khan] and that is the most memorable thing.”

Salman jokingly added to this saying, “There is nothing naughty that I did. And there is nothing memorable that I have done.”

The actor took the mic and said that currently he can remember only one date and that is Katrina Kaif’s birthday. He then gets media sing birthday song for her. The moment arrived when he personally went to Katrina, hugged and kissed her leaving everyone cheer and hoot for them.

He said “The best thing about wishing someone Happy Birthday is this.” Both Salman and Katrina are going to perform together at IIFA this year.

The young actress Alia Bhatt was also present at the event. When she was asked the same question, she said that she was giving her exams and was also doing workshops for her debut film “Student of the Year” at the age of 18.

It is Alia’s debut at IIFA on which she said, ‘I have not been part of the IIFA so far and I think everything happens for a reason. It had to be in New York and it had to be when I was nominated for two of my films – ‘Dear Zindagi’ and ‘Udta Punjab’. It is special. I am excited, enthusiastic and nervous.”

Katrina added to this by quickly saying, “I hope Alia wins both the trophies and gives one in charity.”