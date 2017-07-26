Katrina Kaif Shares This ADORABLE Picture Of Salman Khan Blushing!

Salman Khan is seen blushing on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai while Katrina Kaif is sitting beside her!

The Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved on-screen couples when it comes to Hindi movies. Their fans have been missing the lovely duo for a long time. They were last seen together in the film ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ back in the year 2012.

But to their delight, they have again teamed up almost after six years for Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. We have earlier shown you all many stills from the sets of the film. But there is another click from the sets, that has been shared by the lead actress herself.

The click has been taken off-camera where the superstar can be seen blushing and hiding his face with his hands. While Katrina can be seen in all smiles sitting beside him pointing at the actor.

Sharing the adorable picture on Instagram, Katrina writes, “No caption required 😄@beingsalmankhan #tigerzindahai”

Earlier talking about the film in an interview, Salman had said, “Tiger Zinda Hai is going to be bigger than Ek Tha Tiger for sure. It begins from where we left off in part one. Tiger Zinda Hai has things that you have never seen before in Indian cinema. We are making this film on a huge scale, especially the action.”

He also said, “The action scenes that I have shot with the team in Austria and Abu Dhabi are on another level. There are horses, tanks, big weapons and there’s this whole army, military backdrop. It’s like something you see in Hollywood films. The plot is also inspired by a real incident. It’s a really nice script. I cannot tell you what the true story is, as Adi (Aditya Chopra) will kill me!”

The film is slated to release on December 22, this year.