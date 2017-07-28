Katrina Kaif Shares This Throwback Picture, Looks SMOKING HOT In Red Bikini

Katrina Kaif has become quite active on social media as she keeps sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram!

It was last year on her birthday when the Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif had joined the social networking site Facebook. And after that, she had delighted all her fans by joining the picture sharing site, Instagram this year.

Since the day, the actress has become quite active on social media as she keeps sharing her pictures and videos. She has been sharing her cute and cuddled up pictures via her account and fans seem to can’t get over it.

The actress has shared yet another picture of herself and we must say that she is simply looking hot in it. It is a throwback picture where she can be seen flaunting her hot body in a red bikini. Posing in a swimming pool with an amazing backdrop, Katrina is looking divine.

It is the same outfit that she is wearing in her Instagram display picture.

Sharing the picture, Katrina captions it as, “#throwback”

Check out her snap here…

#throwback A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 27, 2017 at 12:41am PDT



Katrina Kaif was last seen with Ranbir Kapoor in the film ‘Jagga Jasoos’ which released on July 14, this year. She is currently working with Salman Khan in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ which is slated to release on December 23, this year. Post this, she will be shooting for Anand L Rai’s next alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

She is also a part of Aamir Khan’s ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.