Kay Kay Menon’s Act Of Respect

Kay Kay Menon is known for his unconventional roles and exceptional acting skills, especially in films like ‘Life in a Metro,’ ‘Corporate‘ and ‘Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.‘

The actor is someone who likes to experiment with his characters and this time he is essaying the role of a Sikh Captain in the upcoming war-at-sea film, ‘The Ghazi Attack.’ His strong demeanor from the trailer is being praised and applauded by the audience.

Kay Kay, who is considered to be a heavy smoker, had to wear a turban all day during the shooting of the film. Out of immense respect for the Sikh Culture, he refrained from smoking, and did not light a single cigarette on the sets of ‘The Ghazi Attack.’ This was quite a thoughtful gesture and strikes a chord of respect and patriotism too for the film.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The thrilling trailer of the film has already been intriguing the audience who are eager to know more about the India-Pakistan underwater war. In the year 1971, PNS Ghazi, a Pakistani submarine was on a mission to attack and destroy the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant by entering Indian waters. The movie depicts a heroic tale of courage and patriotism shown by the Indian navy in saving the INS Vikrant.

The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Atul Kulkarni, Taapsee Panu and late veteran actor Om Puri and the audience is expecting power-packed performances.

Karan Johar & AA Films Present, India’s first War-At-Sea film, THE GHAZI ATTACK, slated to release on 17th February 2017.

Also Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Rana Daggubati Reveals How He Shot Baahubali 2 And The Ghazi Attack At The Same Time!