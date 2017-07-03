This Khan Replaces Fawad Khan And Will Romance Katrina Kaif Next!

Salman Khan might replace the Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in Karan Johar’s upcoming project Raat Baaki.

The Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has already faced a tough time at the time of his film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ due to roping in the Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

He had to even put out a video apologising the people for casting a Pakistani artist. He even said that in the future he will not be working with any artist across the border.

Before all such issues, Fawad Khan had worked in Bollywood projects like ‘Khubsoorat’ and ‘Kapoor & Sons’. He had even signed a few more including Karan Johar’s film ‘Raat Baaki’. But since now the country has banned all the Pakistani artists, so the actor will not be continuing with the project.

According to reports, it is the Bollywood biggie Salman Khan who is now being considered for the role. The film is in its pre-production stage and the script is being reworked upon, so as to make it suitable for Salman.

Reportedly, the film stars Katrina Kaif in the female lead role. So if the reports are true, then it will be a delight for Salman-Katrina fans to see them together on-screen. The duo is already working together in Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

But in case, you are missing Fawad and want to see him on-screen, here is the latest advertisement featuring the actor:



