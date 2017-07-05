Khushi And Jhanvi Kapoor Are Giving Sleepless Nights To Mom Sridevi!

Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor, who are the two popular star kids of B-town, are giving sleepless nights to their mom Sridevi. Read to know why!

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughters Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor have managed to grab attention like many other star kids of B-town. The stylish divas always walk shoulder-to-shoulder with their mom. These pretty ladies have made a mark for themselves in the industry even before making their debut in Bollywood. Moreover, their partying pictures and stunning appearances have always hit the headlines.

But like any other parent, Bollywood veteran actress Sridevi also gets worried about her daughters when they are out for parties. The actress at a promotional event in Delhi confessed that she spends sleepless nights when her daughters are partying out late night.

At a recent promotional event of her film, ‘Mom’, Sridevi was asked how she handles the situation when her daughters are partying late at night. To which she replies, “It disturbs your mindset. You get into depression and feel low. I get sleepless nights when my children go out for late night parties. I remain tensed, my husband is tensed.”

Meanwhile, Sridevi is busy promoting her upcoming movie ‘Mom’, which is slated to release on July 7. Mom is a story of Devki played by Sridevi, a loving wife and mother of two beautiful daughters seemingly has a perfect happy family, yet somehow true happiness of being a mother eludes her. The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

