Kiku Sharda Celebrates Chandan Prabhakar’s Comeback On The Kapil Sharma Show With This Amazing Picture!

As earlier we reported, Chandan Prabhakar (Chai Walla) is back on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Chandan’s comeback might have taken everyone by surprise but yes, that has happened! Kiku Sharda just took to Twitter and shared an adorable picture of Kapil and Chandan hugging each other amid laughter.

Kiku Sharda tweeted this amazing picture with an adorable caption, “Good friends are hard to find, harder to leave and impossible to forget @KapilSharmaK9 @haanjichandan @SonyTV 9pm This Shanivaar. Jai Ho.”

Good friends are hard to find, harder to leave and impossible to forget @KapilSharmaK9 @haanjichandan @SonyTV 9pm This Shanivaar🙏🏻Jai Ho pic.twitter.com/4GUgMXNUGa — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) June 29, 2017

Here’s another on set picture of Chandan Prabhakar, which has been shared by one of the fans on Twitter:



After almost three months of Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s mid-air fight, this is good news for fans. As we all know Kapil and Sunil Grover got into an abusive fight on a flight from Melbourne to India. After which, other comedians Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra also walked out. But now, Chandan has made a comeback on it as his original character.

Well, this is really great news for Kapil Sharma fans and moreover to know that things are sorting out with his former teammates. We are surely looking forward to seeing this comeback episode of Chandan Prabhakar. Are you?