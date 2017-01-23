This Hot Kissing Video Of Deepika Padukone And Vin Diesel Is Going Viral And It’s Super Steamy!

Actress Deepika Padukone is enjoying the limelight these days after the critics praised her performance in her Hollywood debut xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.

And now a video clip of the actress is going viral on the internet. The clip shows Deepika Padukone and her xXx costar, Vin Diesel sharing a hot chemistry and indulging in a steamy liplock.

This video has been shared by a number of websites but the source is still unknown. The actors made quite a number of heads turn because of their hot offscreen chemistry during the promotions of the film and now this video is spreading like a fire.

It was the sizzling chemistry between the co-stars that made the director D.J Caruso cast Deepika Padukone for the role of Serena in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. He had earlier said, “I was attracted to the chemistry between Vin and Deepika which I wad fortunate enough to watch during a reading they had done together before. DP brings such strength and such grace and intelligence to the character of Serena Unger..”

The actress is winning hearts with her performance in the movie and also with her appearance in some really popular American TV shows like The Late Late Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Deepika will now start working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

What do you have to say about this super steamy video?