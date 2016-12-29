Know Why Deepika Padukone Is Being Approached For Action Centric Films?

Deepika Padukone, who recently made her debut in Hollywood with xXx – The Xander Cage is currently working on Sanjay Leela‘s Padmavati.

News is the actress is being approached by several directors for action centric films since a while.

The praiseworthy actress has delivered a high on action performance in her Hollywood debut. She has donned the deadly seductive look, something that we have never seen before! This has caught the eyes of the film makers and are noe very keen to use this particular avatar of Deepika.

Deepika has taken us aback with her jaw-dropping action sequences in the trailer itself, creating a huge noise among the audiences. The trailer of the franchise thta was released by the makers had some glaring glaring scenes we saw Deepika pulling off effortlessly!

The actress has been enchanting the audiences with her flawless beauty and commendable performances each time she comes on the silver screen.

The most interesting part about the actress is that she has always brought to the audiences the most distinctive roles in Bollywood, may it be Ram Leela or Tamasha or Bajirao Mastani or xXx – The Return of Xander Cage or Om Shanti Om.

With many more such movies in her kitty, Deepika has proved her versatility time and again.Directors are curiously striving to get Deepika on board especially for films that come under action genre.

The actress leaves no stone un-turned to fit into the skin of the character she performs.