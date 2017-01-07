Do You Know Deepika Padukone’s Favourite Party Song?

Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of Bollywood.

The actress has proved her versatility as an actor and has shown the world her true potential, as an actress who could carry a film on her slender shoulders.

The movie Cocktail was a turning point in Deepika‘s career and is a very special movie for the actress.

Very few people are aware that Yo Yo Honey Singh‘s, Angreji Beat from Cocktail is the song that makes the actress want to groove at any point of time, till date.

Honey Singh‘s Angreji Beat has been a chartbuster and has gone on to become all time favorite party anthems.

The combo of Deepika and Honey Singh have delivered record-breaking numbers like, Lungi Dance from Chennai Express, Party On My Mind from Race 2, in addition to Angreji Beats from Cocktail.

Deepika‘s co-star of her much-awaited movie, xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Ruby Rose, a while back posted a video of her dancing with Deepika on Yo Yo Honey Singh‘s song, Love Dose.

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for Padmavati and is awaiting the release of her much awaited Hollywood movie, xXx: Return of Xander Cage with Vin Diesel.