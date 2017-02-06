Did You Know Jacqueline Fernandez Was Actually A Reporter In Sri Lanka?

Jacqueline Fernandez’ journey has been quite inspirational.

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has established herself as one of the top actresses in B-Town today. The self made actress has made a mark for herself in Bollywood, making her one of the most commercially viable actress’s of B’town.

Her journey has been inspirational and her hard work has won the audiences’ hearts over!

A lesser known fact about the ‘Kick‘ actress is that she was a Mass Communication student. Further to which an interesting unknown fact is that the actress was a reporter in Sri Lanka.

Her mother recently found an old reporting tape of her and sent them to Jacqueline, who was completely struck by nostalgia.

When asked if she misses the reporting days, the actress shares, “I do miss the reporting days because it was such an adventure every day, coming to work, finding out what the latest news was, working with the team, it was like being a little detective, so I do miss it in a couple of ways.”

On being asked if she always wanted to be a reporter or an actor first, she shares, “I wanted to be an actor first but then I kind of felt that maybe it was little farfetched because I was this girl growing up in Bahrain from Sri Lanka. I never had any kind of opportunities to even see if I could act or if I would even be offered a role, so when I was choosing what I wanted to do in the university I went with investigative journalism as it seemed a lot more realistic, but then I kind of pulled up my socks and got some guts and came down to India and actually tried acting and it really worked, so it was amazing.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

When asked if she would ever like to play a reporter in a movie, she says, “Yes I think if I had to play a reporter in a film I would be such a natural because I had done it for quite a lot of time when I was younger and it is something that is part of my personality as well.”

The most important thing for the actress while she was studying investigative journalism was always to make sure to cover both sides of the story, as the actress believed it’s for the public to decide or judge hence it was always important that both side are covered from every single angle and she would always try to maintain that amount of fairness while reporting.

The actress as a student of investigative journalism and as a reporter, was keen to learn and gather as much knowledge as possible.

From being a reporter, to getting into modelling, to be crowned Miss Crowned Miss Sri Lanka Universe in 2006, and finally making her way into Bollywood, the actress has indeed come a long way with her hard work.

The sultry beauty has had a remarkable journey, especially in the last few years in Bollywood with films like ‘Kick,’ ‘Housefull 3‘ and ‘Dishoom‘ and many more.

The actress has entertained the audiences through 2016 by delivering back to back hits. She has surely secured the middle name of an entertainer with her golden run at the back office with consecutive hit movies.

The actress brings positive energy to every movie she stars in.

Apart from her many party anthems like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Lat Lag Gayi, Sooraj Dooba Hai, Jumme Ki Raat, Party on my mind, this year as well the actress has kept her track record of delivering hit songs going this year as well with Pyaar Ki Maa Di from Housefull 3, Sau Tarah Ke from Dishoom and Beat Pe Booty from Flying Jatt.

Just like 2016, even 2017 seems eventful for Jacqueline, as the actress has a very interesting line up, with 3 much anticipated projects in her kitty, Judwaa 2 opposite Varun Dhawan, Tarun Mansukhani‘s next opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Reload opposite Sidharth Malhotra.