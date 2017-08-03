Did You Know Ranveer Singh Lost His College Sweetheart To This Bollywood Actor!

Ranveer Singh was at Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter With Neha recently.

Singh is one person who always speaks his heart out no matter what. His behaviour and his words do not get affected thinking about others. It is the second season of the show where celebrities will be spilling out some secrets.

One such secret we got to know from Ranveer. Did you know Ranveer Singh lost a girl to Aditya Roy Kapoor! Shocked, here’s what happened.

Ranveer very openly said, ‘So here’s the thing about Aditya, he’s always been a hotty. Even when we were 16-17. I was like this, like a preppy tight t-shirt boy from HR college. And he was like this Afro keeping hippy boy, you know, he was a fast bowler and he was all athletic an all.’

Ranveer further said, ‘He was like every girl’s fantasy in junior college and the girl that I was crazy about that time who is now married with a kid, so she, I was really like, this is like, I was mad about her. It was a good 4-5 years that I was crazy over her. And then she finally broke up with me. It was in order to move onto a certain Aditya Roy Kapoor.’

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ with Deepika Padukone. The film is a period drama and also stars Shahid Kapoor.

