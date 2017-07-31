You Know Rishi Kapoor Did Not Watch Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone’s Tamasha For This Reason!

The veteran actor Rishi Kapoor skipped son Ranbir Kapoor’s film Tamasha because he doesn’t like Ranbir’s choices.

Rishi Kapoor’s expertise and knowledge of the film industry is admired by all associating with him. He is known for having a different sense of movies and is always shown his son’s films before they release.

The ‘Jagga Jasoos actor’ Ranbir Kapoor revealed that father Rishi Kapoor is very biased against Imitiaz Ali’s films. The actor doesn’t like Imtiaz Ali’s movies and calls them esoteric and very niche. That’s the reason why he hasn’t seen Ranbir Kapoor’s last film Tamasha with ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone.

Imtiaz Ali recently worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in his upcoming film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’. The movie is set to release on August 4th this year.

Even for his earlier film ‘Rockstar’ with Imtiaz Ali, Rishi Kapoor had called him up to ask what had happened in the climax. Had Nargis (female lead) actually woken up from her coma or if she had come as a spirit to haunt Ranbir?

Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t regret his previous movies. His latest with ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif ‘Jagga Jasoos’ hasn’t done quite well as expected. The film is a musical comedy but failed to work even after being in production for more than 4 years under Anurag Basu.

Rishi Kapoor had also publicly called out director Anurag Basu for being lazy and irresponsible with the film. He also involved music producer Pritam into this controversy. He blamed them for the failure of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor is keeping himself busy with the Sanjay Dutt’s untitled biopic under Rajkumar Hirani and then will be seen as a superhero in Ayan Mukerji’s film ‘Dragon’.

