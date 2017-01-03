Do You Know? Shah Rukh Khan Has A Birthmark On His Bum?

Well, it is true that there will never be a dull moment when Shah Rukh is on screen. The actor was recently featured in the famous magazine GQ India, for its 100th edition and on its cover.

Not only the cover page, Shah Rukh also shot for a video for GQ India. The King Khan was as usual witty and at his quirkiest best when he answered some really candid questions which were also personal.

SRK was asked to answer few questions that his fans would ask search engine google about him and one of the most humorous questions that was asked was if he has a tattoo? To which he made a witty remark saying, “I have birthmark on my bum which I haven’t seen.”

Watch @iamsrk get knee-deep in questions you’ve ever asked Google about him. To watch more: https://t.co/xmVOE09gVY pic.twitter.com/jiFdAQx3Hm — GQ India (@gqindia) January 3, 2017

In case you missed the candid conversation check it out below.