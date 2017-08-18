Kochi Police Books More Than A Hundred People After Sunny Leone Visits The City!

Sunny Leone had visited the city of Kochi for attending an inauguration event, where she was mobbed by thousands of her fans!

It was yesterday only when we had shown you all how the city of Kochi had gone mad to catch a glimpse of Sunny Leone. The actress had visited Kochi for an inauguration event. And she was mobbed by literally thousands of her fans.

Expressing her happiness on social media, Sunny had shared a video captioning it as, “No words…Can’t thank the people of Kochi.Was so overwhelmed by the love&support.Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala!Thank you #fone4”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks #fone4 pic.twitter.com/lLHTo8GyrC — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

She also shared a snap writing, “My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi”

No words…Can't thank the people of Kochi.Was so overwhelmed by the love&support.Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala!Thank you #fone4 pic.twitter.com/UTAnjlYvc5 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

In spite of so much of crowd, the actress could return safely. And she did not forget to thank the police of the city for safeguarding her. She tweeted, “Just wanted to take a min to say thank you to the @KochiPolice for making me feel so safe among the thousands of people.”

Just wanted to take a min to say thank you to the @KochiPolice for making me feel so safe amoung the thousands of people. — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017

But now the Kochi police have taken an action against the people who were responsible for disturbing the order in the place. The roads had got blocked and the police had to face a tough time maintaining the crowd. They have now booked the owner of a mobile store along with 100 other people on the charges of blocking a road in the city.

These people have been booked under IPC sections 283 (obstruction in public way) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Talking about the work front of the actress, she is going to be seen in dance numbers in films Baadshaho and Bhoomi. In fact, her song Trippy Trippy from Bhoomi has been released today and is getting an amazing response. She is also going to be seen in the film Tera Intezaar with Arbaaz Khan.