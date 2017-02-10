Koffee With Karan 5: What Did Kangana Ranaut Tell Karan Johar That Left Him Speechless!

Here’s what Kangana Ranaut said that left Karan Johar speechless.

In this season of Koffee With Karan, we saw many onscreen pairs together to promote the films. The upcoming episode will see Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt together for the promotions of their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut recently wrapped up the shooting for their episode on Koffee With Karan. Kangana Ranaut will appear on Koffee With Karan alongside Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. This is for the promotions of their upcoming film Rangoon.

With her bold attitude, Kangana is surely going be a firecracker and we just can’t wait to see those candid and hot confessions coming from the actress. As per reports, Kangana Ranaut took Karan Johar’s case during the show and even accused him of nepotism. Reportedly, Kangana did not mince her words when it came to speaking her mind out. She told Karan Johar that whenever she will write an autobiography, she will see to it that it will have a chapter on nepotism written by Karan. In fact, at one point, Kangana Ranaut left Karan speechless and he had no clue how to react.

Also, interestingly, Shahid and Saif will be sharing the same couch on Koffee With Karan.

‘Rangoon’ depicts an intense period drama revolving around love, war and deceit, and has been grabbing eyeballs and creating quite a stir with its trailer and songs. Director Vishal Bhardwaj has captured some beautiful locations with the movie being set against the backdrop of World War II. Rangoon is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.