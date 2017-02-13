Koffee With Karan 5 Teaser: Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Cheating In a Relationship, Kangana Ranaut Leaves Karan Speechless

Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut have some shocking revelations on Koffee With Karan 5!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned for the promotions of her upcoming film, Rangoon. The film that also stars Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The actress, who is known for her bold attitude, will be soon seen on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. She along with her co-stars Saif and Shahid. The makers of the show have released the first teaser of the upcoming episode and its jaw dropping.

Both Kangana and Saif are going to make some shocking revelations. The duo are going to raise the hotness quotient with their some candid confessions. Sure to raise many eyebrows. Saif will be taking Koffee shots for cheating in a relationship. While Kangana honestly reveals that she is jealous of the success of other films. She even went on to mention about Dangal and that how she is jealous of film’s collection.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The boldest statement in the teaser is when Kangana says that if she ever gets a biopic made, Karan would be the stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is snooty, intolerant to outsiders, he would be the flag bearer of nepotism and the Mafia. Oops!

The teaser has left us so curious to watch the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 5. Are you excited too? This was only a teaser, “picture toh abhi baaki hai mere dost” when Shahid Kapoor will join them.

Talking about their film, ‘Rangoon‘ depicts an intense period drama revolving around love, war, and deceit. The film has been grabbing eyeballs and creating quite a stir with its trailer and songs. Director Vishal Bhardwaj has captured some beautiful locations with the movie being set against the backdrop of World War II. Rangoon is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2017.