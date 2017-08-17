This Bollywood Actress Will Be Seen In Yamla Pagla Deewana 3!

Riding high on several successes in the South Indian cinema, Kriti Kharbanda has an interesting line up of films in Bollywood. Appreciated for her latest performance in Guest Iin London, the gorgeous actress is set to charm the celluloid with wedding drama, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

It is recently made plain that Kriti has been brought on board for the third instalment of Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise. Already on floors, the film titled, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, marks Punjabi writer-cinematographer Navaniat Singh’s Bollywood debut, with the talented actress joining the famous Deol trio.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Presently in Colombo for a professional commitment, Kriti shall shoot for her portions once she’s back. “The makers approached Kriti for an audition and she aced it. They are delighted to have a young and fresh face on-board”, says a close source.

The source further reveals, “The unit will also be filming a romantic number and a full-blown party track with Kriti.”

Watch Video : Poster Boys Trailer Launch With Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade