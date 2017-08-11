Kriti Sanon Clocks 8 Million Followers On Instagram

The young and talented Kriti Sanon, who marked a successful debut in 2014 with Heropanti, has been garnering much love from her audience.
The actress, who has become a popular public personality in only 3 years of her Bollywood career, has earned 8 million followers on Instagram.
The numbers showcase a fast growing trend, with the actress jumping figures in a very short span.
It was towards the end of May this year that Kriti marked 7 million followers on the photo sharing platform.
In merely 3 months, the actress has developed an additional fan base of 1 million on Instagram.
Kriti Sanon is known to frequently update her fans with her life happenings.
Happy Rakhi to the cutest,funniest and the most beautiful sister in the whole world!! @nupursanon 🌸😻 From troubling me with millions of questions to telling stories and gossip in the funniest full on dramatic way to hogging momos with me on our movie dates..I love you for everything nups!! Always got your back,baby sis☺️🤗
At present, Kriti is enthralling her followers with looks from her promotional spree for her upcoming film, Bareilly Ki Barfi.