Kriti Sanon Clocks 8 Million Followers On Instagram

Kriti Sanon Raabta

The young and talented Kriti Sanon, who marked a successful debut in 2014 with Heropanti, has been garnering much love from her audience.

The actress, who has become a popular public personality in only 3 years of her Bollywood career, has earned 8 million followers on Instagram.

The numbers showcase a fast growing trend, with the actress jumping figures in a very short span.

It was towards the end of May this year that Kriti marked 7 million followers on the photo sharing platform.

In merely 3 months, the actress has developed an additional fan base of 1 million on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon is known to frequently update her fans with her life happenings.

At present, Kriti is enthralling her followers with looks from her promotional spree for her upcoming film, Bareilly Ki Barfi.

