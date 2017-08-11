Kriti Sanon Clocks 8 Million Followers On Instagram

The young and talented Kriti Sanon, who marked a successful debut in 2014 with Heropanti, has been garnering much love from her audience.

The actress, who has become a popular public personality in only 3 years of her Bollywood career, has earned 8 million followers on Instagram.

The numbers showcase a fast growing trend, with the actress jumping figures in a very short span.

It was towards the end of May this year that Kriti marked 7 million followers on the photo sharing platform.

In merely 3 months, the actress has developed an additional fan base of 1 million on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon is known to frequently update her fans with her life happenings.

Happy Rakhi to the cutest,funniest and the most beautiful sister in the whole world!! @nupursanon 🌸😻 From troubling me with millions of questions to telling stories and gossip in the funniest full on dramatic way to hogging momos with me on our movie dates..I love you for everything nups!! Always got your back,baby sis☺️🤗 A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Aug 7, 2017 at 12:11am PDT

Birthday madness with the best team ever! ❤️❤️ @ayeshoe @makeupbyadrianjacobs @aasifahmedofficial @sukritigrover @sanakapoor05 A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jul 27, 2017 at 11:09pm PDT

My favourite seat in between shots! 😜 Full pampering and "laad" for Bitti by her adorable director !! These little moments make the film making journey special!! Love you @ashwinyiyertiwari ❤️❤️🤗😘 #bareillykibarfi A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:49am PDT

Happiessttttt Birthday my Yasss!!! Never let the fire inside you stop burning! You inspire manyyy!! 🤗😘Loveeee you ❤️❤️ @yasminkarachiwala A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

At present, Kriti is enthralling her followers with looks from her promotional spree for her upcoming film, Bareilly Ki Barfi.