Kriti Sanon’s Vibrant And Chic Looks From Raabta Trailer Will Leave You Stunned

256 SHARES Share Tweet

In her film Raabta, Kriti Sanon has experimented with her looks. We can spot her in the tribal girl avatar. In the other role of Saira, Kriti is looking very vibrant and chic. She appears to be very funky in her role of Saira. Kriti has always impressed us with her looks. She appeared as a pure Indian beauty in her debut film Heropanti. In Dilwale, she was seen in a completely different avatar. Her western looks in Dilwale were very chic and stylish. And now with Raabta, Kriti has experimented with two different looks. These are some of her looks from the movie. On one hand, she looks happy and cheerful as Saira. On the other hand, she looks very intense as the queen.