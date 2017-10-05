Kriti Sanon Looks Elegant In A Beautiful Silk Dress

Kriti Sanon who recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra in Dubai also took some time off to enjoy a small vacation with her parents.

Whether she is at the airport or promoting her films, Kriti always plays her fashion game right. She absolutely stuns everyone with her style giving us major OOTD’s.

Kriti Sanon wore a beautiful sleeky dress at the event which was held in Dubai. Her classy nude shade of the dress looked elegant and regal. Apart from the satin and color we also love the silhouette of the dress. The one-sided ruffle sleeve and the high-low hemline of the dress added with ruffles looked stylish and graceful. She paired the dress with black strappy heels adding up the edge of her look.

The actress kept her mane neat with a middle parting leaving her hair straight. To keep up with the color scheme she was decked up in a neutral look with glossy lips and simple eye makeup. She accessorized the look with descending silver rings which looked perfect.

The ‘Bareily Ki Barfi’ actress never fails to keep sass and poised when it comes to style.

