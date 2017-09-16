Kriti Sanon Marks National Engineers Day!

It is a known fact that Kriti Sanon who is today known to be one of the top young actresses in the industry has a background of being an Engineer.

The Bareilly ki barfi actress came to Mumbai a few years back from Delhi where she was studying engineering with a dream to work in films.

On the occasion of National eng day, Kriti took to twitter and marked the day by wishing Happy Engineers day.

The actress has proved that no amount of training can replace the skills that you are born with.

Being an outsider from a completely different background, she not only carved her way into the industry and garnered fan following, but she also managed to do this without any Godfather here.

The actress who was recently seen playing the role of Bitti in hit film Bareilly ki barfi is enjoying the success of the film with her family and team.