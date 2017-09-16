Kriti Sanon Receives A Special Gift From Bareilly

Kriti Sanon is currently striding high on the success of her recently released film ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’.

The slice of life film emerged as a sleeper hit won Kriti Sanon accolades for her power packed performance so much so that Kriti received an authentic Bareilly ka JHUMKA as a special present.

This special gift was sent to her from a fan of her who stays in Bareilly and is a huge fan of Kriti.

The fan has loved her portrayal of Bitti and has watched the movie a number of times, in fact, the fan has loved Kriti ever since her first movie, Heropanti, and has been following her work religiously.

‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ has resonated with the audience and critics alike and is still raking in the numbers at the box-office.

Kriti shares, “It was such a sweet gesture. It brought a big smile on my face. Bareilly Ki Barfi is a very special film and all this love that people are showering on me is my treasure for life.”

The actress made her debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti. From then, the actress has grown immensely in her craft and it clearly shows in her recently released film, Bareilly ki Barfi, where she played the role of a small town girl, Bitti, so convincingly.

Kriti portrayed the role of a rebellious girl who is bold, vibrant, chirpy is often termed as outspoken too. The small town girl with big dreams is not the ordinary Bareilly girl. Bitti does break dance, smokes cigarettes and sometimes even drinks alcohol. Kriti who played the titular role in the movie received many gifts from friends, family and her fans.

She has donned a de glam avatar for the first time in ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’. The actress had observed the daily lives of various UP girls to perfect her character. She garnered appreciation from one and all for her impactful performance. Even Amitabh Bachchan appreciated the actress by sending her a handwritten note and a bouquet of flowers.

Kriti Sanon who was in Spain for work commitments extended her vacation in order to celebrate the success of Bareilly Ki Barfi.