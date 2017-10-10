Kriti Sanon Shares BTS Video From A Magazine photoshoot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After enthralling the audience with her performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Kriti Sanon rocked the cover page of Hello! India magazine for its October ’17 issue.

The gorgeous actress Kriti Sanon shot for a special festive issue of the magazine in the exotic locations of Oman over a three-day outdoor shoot.

Kriti shared a behind the scenes video from her photo shoot to treat her followers with some candid moments. The B-Town beauty looks unarguably pretty in the bronzed look and gracefully carried every outfit.

In the video, we see the leggy beauty carrying some really amazing lehengas and gowns and she totally pulls them off. We see her striking poses at different locations in Oman.

The actress shows off her rusty embellished maang tikka from one of her looks which adds a touch of glam to her outfit.

Kriti nails the cover in the dull – gold strapless dress with the perfect blend of elegance and sensuality.

Kriti Sanon who is high on success has been receiving a lot of love from the audience after her outstanding performance in the sleeper hit Bareilly Ki Barfi in her de-glam look as Bitty is already back with a majestic look.

Doesn’t she look flawless?

